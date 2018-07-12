Ophthotech (OPHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ophthotech is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Ophthotech alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ophthotech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ophthotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

OPHT stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Ophthotech has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. equities analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 40.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ophthotech by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ophthotech by 85.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 125,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ophthotech by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 848,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ophthotech (OPHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ophthotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophthotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.