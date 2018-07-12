Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix opened at $6.52 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 586,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

