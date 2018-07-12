Obsidian Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $365.00 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Obsidian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obsidian has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Obsidian has a market cap of $776,705.00 and $365.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002026 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00109478 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00122280 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00032098 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.06587430 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00074006 BTC.

About Obsidian

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 97,416,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

