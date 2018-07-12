NVIDIA (NVDA) & Photronics (PLAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Photronics does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

65.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 34.44% 52.18% 34.23% Photronics 5.33% 2.92% 2.46%

Risk & Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVIDIA and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 2 8 26 0 2.67 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $263.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.09%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $9.71 billion 15.47 $3.05 billion $4.67 53.00 Photronics $450.68 million 1.31 $13.13 million $0.19 44.47

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Photronics on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors designed to enable branded platforms – DRIVE and SHIELD; DRIVE automotive computers and software stacks, which offer self-driving capabilities; SHIELD devices and services designed for mobile-cloud in home entertainment, AI, and gaming applications; and Jetson TX 2, an AI computing platform for embedded use. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.