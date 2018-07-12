Nuvista Energy (NVA) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. TD Securities increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.89.

Shares of Nuvista Energy opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.89.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. Nuvista Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of C$124.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.60 million.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

