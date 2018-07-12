Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 672.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after buying an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 915,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 783,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,992,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Nucor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In other Nucor news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,563.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $202,412.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.