Northern Trust Corp Has $6.04 Million Position in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,896 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

In other news, COO David Gerbitz sold 7,082 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $52,406.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 611,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of Pandora Media opened at $7.83 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Pandora Media Inc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

