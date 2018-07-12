Northern Trust Corp Has $5.89 Million Position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of SandRidge Energy opened at $17.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SandRidge Energy Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

