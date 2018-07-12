Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,209,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 491,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 431,652 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $1,369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $390,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce opened at $16.93 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $685.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

