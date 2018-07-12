Nordson Co. (NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.47. Nordson posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Nordson had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Nordson opened at $130.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nordson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 472,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.