Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NDX1. Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.23 ($9.57).

Nordex opened at €9.84 ($11.45) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nordex has a 12 month low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 12 month high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

