Nomura Initiates Coverage on Pandora Media (P)

Investment analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the Internet radio service’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

P stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Pandora Media has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Pandora Media by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pandora Media in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

