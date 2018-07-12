Nomura Cuts MGM Resorts International (MGM) Price Target to $39.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target cut by Nomura from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

MGM stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,049 shares of company stock worth $349,925. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 330,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,076 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,202,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

