New York Times Co Class A (NYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.85

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 28481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times Co Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of New York Times Co Class A in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times Co Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get New York Times Co Class A alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73.

New York Times Co Class A (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times Co Class A had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that New York Times Co Class A will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. New York Times Co Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $213,771.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,365,856.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,468,886 shares of company stock valued at $175,015,176. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times Co Class A by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,604,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,903 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,446,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,555,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in New York Times Co Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,845,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in New York Times Co Class A by 10,271.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,561,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,207 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Co Class A Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Co Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times Co Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.