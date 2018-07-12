NetApp (NTAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.03

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 137835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $79.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cross Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,052,311.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,311.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $468,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,732 shares of company stock worth $15,157,110. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 488.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,713 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,115,000 after purchasing an additional 101,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

