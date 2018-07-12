Neenah (NP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Neenah opened at $86.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Neenah has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $64,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,144.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,386 shares of company stock worth $195,910. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neenah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neenah by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,501,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

