NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 243,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

