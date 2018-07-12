Morgan Stanley Increases Zynga (ZNGA) Price Target to $4.70

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $4.70 in a report issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.55.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,321 shares in the company, valued at $807,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 340,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,999.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Zynga by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zynga by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Zynga by 97.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 109,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.