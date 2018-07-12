Energen (EGN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Energen (NYSE:EGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of EGN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 4,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Energen has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. Energen had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Energen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Godsey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 647,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $47,118,065.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,909,891 shares of company stock valued at $134,577,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the first quarter worth $4,285,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

