Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 2,169 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein opened at $74.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $753,410.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,434.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

