Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems opened at $9.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.37. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $121,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 138,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.