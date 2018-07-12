Millennium Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,090,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,155 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,845,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 745,704 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 10,738,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,509,000 after acquiring an additional 712,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,354,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,700. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics opened at $16.43 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 563.98%. analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

