Millennium Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,929,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 92,048 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of EnPro Industries opened at $72.31 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $368.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.07 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. SunTrust Banks started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.