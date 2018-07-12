Millennium Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in Instructure Inc (INST)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Instructure were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INST. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Instructure by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Instructure by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,799. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INST opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Instructure had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 162.98%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Instructure from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

