Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,870.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $386.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.42 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,634.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $246,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,383.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

