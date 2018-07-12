Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Cut by Tradition Capital Management LLC

Tradition Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Tradition Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $308,968,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,732,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $319,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 827.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,723,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $248,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,887 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,573,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,820,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $497,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,845 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.66.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft opened at $101.98 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

