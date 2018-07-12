Micropac Industries (MPAD) Posts Earnings Results

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Micropac Industries had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Shares of MPAD opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Micropac Industries has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

About Micropac Industries

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits, solid state relays, power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

