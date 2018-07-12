Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Stake Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

