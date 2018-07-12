Michael J. Hartnett Sells 5,400 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $728,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,179 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.27, for a total value of $1,366,734.33.

On Monday, July 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 4,325 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $553,859.50.

On Friday, June 29th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $466,776.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,810 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $1,414,812.80.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 22,870 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,974,014.80.

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,056,160.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 37,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,934,959.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings opened at $132.03 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

