Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Metlife stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell acquired 10,000 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

