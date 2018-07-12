Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Meridian Bioscience opened at $15.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $675.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,823,000 after purchasing an additional 97,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 224,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

