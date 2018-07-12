Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,552,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,066 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,664 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

