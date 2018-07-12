Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

