Matador Resources (MTDR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Head to Head Survey

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 3 11 0 2.79 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.93, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Matador Resources does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 23.15% 8.31% 4.73% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 73.36% 24.02% 24.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $544.28 million 6.78 $125.86 million $0.72 44.07 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $15.64 million 6.07 $11.60 million N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 152.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 86.7 million stock tank barrels of oil and 396.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

