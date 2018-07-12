Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners opened at $13.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.63%. equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,848.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock worth $2,249,026. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

