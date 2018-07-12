Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Trading Up 8.5%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1,031,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 963,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 491,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 208,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 416,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.