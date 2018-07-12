Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 192.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $295,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,274 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $357,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,379,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,934,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $697,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,977,733 shares of company stock worth $73,276,314 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE MMI opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

