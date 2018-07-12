Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will post $23.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.75 billion and the lowest is $20.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $18.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $87.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.68 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $71.06 billion to $134.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum opened at $69.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.