ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Bought by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $229,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 68.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup opened at $84.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $136.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

