Lucas Capital Management Invests $205,000 in Honeywell (HON)

Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Honeywell by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,236,000 after buying an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,000. GRATRY & Co LLC grew its position in Honeywell by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. GRATRY & Co LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $144.52 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Honeywell has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

