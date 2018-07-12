LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, major shareholder Carmichael Bandwidth Llc sold 593,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $22,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,472,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 765,685 shares of company stock worth $29,663,126 over the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

