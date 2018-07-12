Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cann

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by Cann in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $202.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $122.00. Cann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Ifs Securities cut Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $182.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of Loxo Oncology opened at $181.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.45. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $223,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $663,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,460 shares of company stock worth $29,210,097. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,963 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Loxo Oncology by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,001 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $9,957,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,567,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

