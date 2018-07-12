Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,935,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,281,000 after buying an additional 220,701 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,840,000 after buying an additional 1,266,163 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,335,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,748,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,124,000 after buying an additional 861,634 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $147,481,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

JCI opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.