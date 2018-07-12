LivaNova (LIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.18 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,618. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LivaNova by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.