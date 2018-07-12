Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.71

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 12322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $619.17 million, a P/E ratio of 149.44 and a beta of -0.37.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,418.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $288,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,624,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 171,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $1,703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

