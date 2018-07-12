Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.51 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of Molina Healthcare opened at $105.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

