Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.22 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 256.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,281,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,048,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 183,166 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,706,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,711,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services opened at $58.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,625. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

