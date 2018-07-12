Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 9,750 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 528.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,782,000 after acquiring an additional 772,732 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,873,000 after acquiring an additional 501,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 172,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group opened at $61.69 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

