Leerink Swann Begins Coverage on MEDNAX (MD)

Research analysts at Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

MD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Clark sold 11,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $524,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,951.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,384. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 134.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after buying an additional 1,296,682 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,423,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 217.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 667,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,468.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 466,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,508,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,828,000 after acquiring an additional 397,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

