Ledyard National Bank Has $3.10 Million Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M opened at $197.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $191.44 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

